CARICOM to assess rapidly changing global landscape at upcoming meeting

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, said that Heads of Government will assess challenges arising in the rapidly changing global context when they meet in Barbados from 19-21 February 2025 for the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference.

In a message on the Meeting’s webpage, Dr Barnett stated that the Community will seek to devise solutions that advance regional integration and economic and social development.

The Secretary-General said that CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will lead discussions on the progress being made on areas critical to our survival and growth, such as climate change, food and nutrition security, transportation and the free movement of CARICOM nationals in the Region.

She noted that the theme of the meeting, “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development,” reflects CARICOM’s awareness that its gains were under threat.

“This focus reflects our awareness that gains in economic integration, foreign policy coordination, and human and social development are under threat from climate change, crime and violence, and increasing global instability.”

CARICOM’s response, she added, requires coordination, collaboration, and partnerships.

Heads of Government will welcome distinguished guests, including UN Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres and European Commission President, H.E. Ursula von der Leyen. There will also be exchanges with representatives from civil society, labor, the private sector, and youth, whose perspectives are vital for the Region’s economic stability and prosperity, the Secretary-General said.

“Our objective will be to ensure that, as we plan, our actions are strategic, meaningful and beneficial to all the citizens of the Caribbean Community,” Dr Barnett stated.