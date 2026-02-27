CARICOM, U.S. target security, migration, trade pact

The Heads of State and Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community met on 25 February with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Marco Rubio. The engagement was a highly constructive one with a frank conversation regarding the essential interests of all parties.



Given the strong historical, diplomatic, familial and economic ties and cooperation over the years in matters of security, there was a clear platform for all to continue to work together to build a stronger, safer, more secure and prosperous Caribbean and United States of America; in other words, a stronger, safer, more secure and prosperous neighbourhood.



It was agreed that it was appropriate to conclude a Cooperation Framework appropriate to the 21st century to support the needs and interests of the Caribbean Community and the USA. This framework should address a structured Migration Programme, security cooperation, trade and investment, disaster recovery, human development and technical assistance.



It was recognised that the last serious and coherent engagement between members the Caribbean Community and the USA was almost 50 years ago under President Reagan.



The matter of the challenging situation in Cuba was also discussed. All parties recognised that there should be efforts to address the growing humanitarian crisis. The Caribbean Community, cognisant of its very close relationship with both Cuba and the USA, and mindful of the extent to which the Region can be negatively affected, is willing to participate in any way that will redound to the benefit of the Cuban people, while maintaining regional stability.