CARICOM urged to strengthen ties with like-minded countries

CARICOM urged to bolster relations with like-minded countries

She urged the region’s foreign ministers to take advantage of the meeting’s “meaningful and results-oriented dialogue on strategies to strengthen coordination of our foreign relations for the well-being of CARICOM peoples.”

According to Barnett, the gathering provides a time for reflection and celebration of the foreign policy coordination milestones that have sustained the Community’s longevity and success, as well as to acknowledge and refocus on those things we know we can do better.

She also stated that the summit is taking place in the context of an international system besieged by a number of overlapping and mutually reinforcing global problems.

The negative economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, divisive and challenging geopolitical issues that undermine multilateralism, and the unjust impact of climate change on Small Islands and Low-lying Coastal Developing States that have not contributed to climate change, according to Johnson Smith.

“It is our responsibility to do everything possible to build resilience to the effects of climate change.” At the same time, we must continue to push for those who caused – and continue to cause – climate change to do much more to mitigate its effects and effectively help the resilience and recovery of those countries, such as ours, who suffer the greatest cost of climate change.”

According to Barnett, in this setting of shifting geopolitical power balances, the region’s leadership on global issues remains critical.

The agenda for the meeting here, she said, will focus on how to best position the Community on the hemispheric and global stages, as well as develop a coordinated and strategic approach to strengthening our foreign ties.

She stated that CARICOM valued its long-standing connections with its external partners, as well as the excellent spirit of cooperation that characterizes these relationships. “Solidarity with our partners has been mutually beneficial in the political, economic, environmental, health, scientific, and technical spheres in a rules-based and principled context.” We look forward to continuing to work with our loyal partners to boost our collaborative efforts.”

Foreign ministers can take substantial steps to better coordination of the Community’s foreign policy, according to Barnett, with smart conversations during the next two days.

“I am confident that our conversation will be candid, robust, and, most importantly, deliver innovative approaches and tangible results.” The Caribbean Community faces a difficult and daunting task.

“However, our integration movement and intra-community relations have already built a strong foundation on which we can continue to devise solutions to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people of the region,” she added.

According to the CARICOM Secretariat in Guyana, the 26th meeting of the COFCOR will cover a wide range of topics, including relations with India, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba, as well as bilateral engagements between CARICOM and the United States, Africa, Dominica Republic, and the Central America Integration System (SICA).

The ministers will also examine the situation in Haiti, as well as issues concerning the United Nations (UN), such as UN Security Council Reform and CARICOM’s participation in the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent.

“CARICOM will participate in several upcoming high-level meetings on the international agenda, including the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development and the SDGs Summit.”