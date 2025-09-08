CARICOM urges action-driven CARICOM-Africa partnership

“What was once a devastating tragedy for our people – the Atlantic Slave Trade – should now be translated into the Atlantic Bridge, a bridge of hope, a bridge of advancement, a bridge that will ensure that our people take their rightful place in this world.”

This sentiment was expressed by the Incoming Chairman of CARICOM, Hon. Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis at the opening of the Second CARICOM-Africa Summit, held in the Nelson Mandela Hall at the African Union Commission (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This first in-person meeting between CARICOM Heads of State and Government and counterparts from Africa since the inaugural virtual Summit in 2021 comes at a pivotal moment to reinforce historical bonds and explore deeper strategic partnerships, the Incoming Chair told the meeting.

He said that this renewed engagement will strengthen South-South cooperation, foster shared prosperity, and amplify a unified voice on global platforms, particularly on issues such as peace, security, climate change, and multilateral reform.

This second summit, he said, provides a platform to advance the 2024 AU-CARICOM Memorandum of Understanding on Upscaling Engagement and Linkages with People of African Descent, with a focus on strengthening interregional economic partnerships and enhancing people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Drew also stressed the urgency of deepening CARICOM-Africa collaboration across shared priorities, including reparations, global financial reform, climate action, education, health, trade, and cultural exchange.

Calling for action-oriented dialogue, he commended Afreximbank, particularly under the leadership of Professor Benedict Oramah, for driving economic and cultural cooperation.

“Commendations are due to Afreximbank and numerous African leaders who, through concrete initiatives, are encouraging trade, investment, cultural and sporting exchange, and other forms of collaboration between CARICOM and Africa. And I dare say, it has begun,” he stated.

He also underscored the need for improved transportation and investment linkages, affirming that stronger CARICOM-Africa cooperation is essential to achieving mutual progress and reshaping their development experiences.

Read the Incoming Chair’s full remarks here:



It is an absolute delight to greet you on behalf of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at this Second CARICOM-Africa Summit being held in the Nelson Mandela Hall here at the Headquarters of the African Union.



Ethiopia, the Land of Origins, reflects the family ties and bonds shared between the people of the Caribbean Community and the continent of Africa. While these linkages were forged from an exploitative and oppressive system that made a mockery of human rights, the Caribbean is proud of the strides made in strengthening these connections through Pan-African advocacy, the fight against apartheid, and closer social and cultural links between the People of Africa and the Caribbean, supported by the respective decisions of the African Union (AU) and the Caribbean Community.



Today’s first in-person meeting since we met virtually for the first time in 2021, is timely in reinforcing the bonds between Africa and the Caribbean, as well as in examining ways in which to deepen our partnership at the global and strategic levels.



This will allow us to deepen south-south cooperation, while fostering shared prosperity and affirming a common voice on global platforms, including on global peace, security, reform and multilateral issues, such as climate change.



As we meet, under the theme of “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, we are reminded of the important outcome from the first Africa-CARICOM Summit hosted by His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, on 7 September 2021.



The Caribbean Community expresses sincere thanks and its deep appreciation to His Excellency Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, not only for the excellent arrangements and hospitality to us here in Addis, but also for the commitment made with the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, to hold this Second Summit. This engagement will allow for broader discussion on the 2024 AU-CARICOM Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Upscaling Engagement and Linkages with People of African Descent, particularly the strengthening of interregional economic partnerships and enhanced people-to-people ties.



We also convey our thanks to His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union, for the support given to this engagement.



Excellencies, our discussions today should allow us to come to a common understanding and collaboration on a wide range of issues pertinent to our shared priorities. These include reparations, multilateral cooperation, reform of the international financial architecture, debt sustainability, finance, education, health, climate change, youth engagement, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, trade and investment, maritime and air transport, tourism, and cultural exchanges.



What is clear is that closer collaboration between Africa and CARICOM is impatient of urgent attention and action, in order to achieve positive outcomes for both our Regions. Action must be the underpinning sentiment of all that we do.



Current global events demonstrate clearly that it is in the best interests of both Africa and CARICOM to work together, as developing Regions, to achieve increased levels of economic and social progress. And I heard the word of the President that we are to drop the word ‘developing’ and convert that into something that represents what we are seeking to achieve.

Commendations are due to Afreximbank, particularly Professor Benedict Oramah’s leadership as well as to numerous political and other leaders across Africa, who through concrete initiatives, are encouraging trade, investment, cultural and sporting exchange, and other collaboration between CARICOM and Africa. And I dare say, that it has begun.



We need increased transportation linkages to reinforce our bonds as our peoples should travel freely and unabated to Africa and CARICOM. We need increased trade and investment, building on the experience, potential, and amplification of the cultural, historical and economic linkages between our Regions.

What was once a devastating tragedy for our people – the Atlantic Slave Trade – should now be translated into the Atlantic Bridge, a bridge of hope, a bridge of advancement, a bridge that will ensure that our people take their rightful place in this world. It therefore calls for more cooperation and more advancement.

Excellencies, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, Brothers and sisters of this great continent, we are happy to be home again. We have the opportunity to rewrite historical outcomes and to be champions of our own destiny. CARICOM remains committed to the CARICOM-AU partnership on this fifth anniversary of Africa-CARICOM Day, as we celebrate the enduring kinship and deepening partnership between our people, between the Caribbean Community and Africa.

Let this celebration be a demonstration of this new relationship that we are forging