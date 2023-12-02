CARICOM urges Venezuela to abide by the ICJ ruling with Guyana

CARICOM expects Venezuela to uphold the ICJ ruling with Guyana

CARICOM has underlined that the International Court of Justice has ordered Venezuela not to contest, disturb, or interfere with Guyana’s historic control and administration of the Essequibo Region, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the country’s land territory.

This will continue until the Court issues its final decision on which state has control over that territory.

Specifically, the Court directed that “the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area.”

All of the sitting Judges unanimously approved the Order.

The Court’s Order was issued in response to Guyana’s Request for Provisional Measures, which was prompted by a national referendum that Venezuela has scheduled for Sunday, December 3, in which the people will be asked to approve Venezuela’s annexation and incorporation of the Essequibo Region into the Venezuelan State.

Regardless of the outcome of the Venezuelan referendum on Sunday, the Court’s Order prevents Venezuela from implementing such a step, or any other measure that might affect the status quo in the territory.

According to CARICOM, the Court’s Order upholds the fundamental principle of international law, which is established in the UN and OAS Charters, that every State is obligated to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others. The Order states unequivocally that conducting a nationwide referendum does not relieve a state of its need to comply with this commitment.

Venezuela cannot breach international law and disrespect the Order of the World’s Highest Court through a referendum or otherwise.

CARICOM anticipates that Venezuela will uphold the ICJ’s Order of December 1, 2023. It also requires that Venezuela follow international law and the United Nations Charter in all aspects, and calls on it not to take any measures that violate them.

CARICOM reminds that the Venezuela-Guyana dispute is legitimately before the ICJ by the Secretary-General’s decision for ‘final settlement,’ in accordance with the rules of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, to which both Venezuela and Guyana are parties.

CARICOM insists that Venezuela pursue its claims in accordance with the law and the judicial procedure.

Furthermore, CARICOM requests that the Caribbean be regarded as a Zone of Peace and that nothing be done to disrupt the tranquilly of the Region, which is critical to the economic growth and social well-being of both CARICOM and Latin American countries.