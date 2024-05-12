CARICOM,US Strengthen Collaboration to Combat Illicit Firearms

CARICOM IMPACS, US AND REGIONAL PARTNERS DISCUSS FIREARMS COLLABORATION

The issue and reduction of the high rates of crime and violence which are fueled by illicit firearms trafficking were the topics of discussion at a meeting hosted by the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) on 9 May 2024 at its headquarters in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The hybrid meeting which was attended by United States (US) partners and CARICOM Commissioners of Police explored ways in which it has been and could further improve the collaboration with the CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) to not only stem the wave of firearms-related crimes which are pervading the Caribbean Region’s national and regional borders, but to successfully prosecute all those who are involved in the illicit firearms trade.

The Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago, addressing the meeting spoke of the high incidents of gun-related crimes across the region. He noted that the Caribbean Region’s transshipment utility, in relation to the routes exploited between some territories and the European Union (EU), and more closely, the US, was proving to be very valuable for the business of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking.

The Minister commended the CGIU for assisting CARICOM Member States in the investigation of the perpetrators and co-conspirators of US-sourced weapons being illegally trafficked into the region. “Given our shared concerns, and our common goal for a safer, and more secure hemisphere, I look forward to the updates on the good work that has begun, and relevant perspectives on what can be done to strengthen and enhance the CGIU,” he said.

Ambassador Todd D. Robinson, Assistant Secretary, US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) echoed Minister Hinds’ sentiments and stated that the US and Caribbean partners share a common goal of addressing the high rates of crime and violence which are fueled by illicit firearms trafficking.

Ambassador Robinson emphasised that the US is prioritising investigations and prosecutions of firearms traffickers, who actively endanger communities in both the US and the Caribbean. He affirmed that “the INL intends to continue to support the CGIU, which has had a great impact on real-time information sharing.”

Her Excellency Candace Bond, US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago said illicit firearms trafficking remains a critical threat to the peace and stability of the Caribbean because it fuels violence and empowers criminal organisations, which undermines collective efforts to promote safety and security for all.

To support the CGIU and its work in countering firearms and narcotics trafficking, Ambassador Bond announced that the US was pleased to be able to donate a 75-inch interactive smartboard, 14 Samsung 27-inch monitors, and a four-year old Belgian Malinois sniffer dog, trained to detect narcotics, firearms, and ammunition.

“The US recognises and supports the efforts of the CGIU, which is a practical tool in our shared battle against gun-related crimes and is also a model of regional cooperation,” she stated.

Also in attendance was Mr. Michael P. Ben’Ary, Associate Deputy Attorney General of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions who indicated that the DoJ was looking forward to strengthening its collaboration with Caribbean law enforcement partners, especially the CGIU.

He reiterated that “partnerships and putting firearms tracing results to full use, in my estimation, are the key to detecting, disrupting and dismantling the firearms traffickers responsible for so much violence and criminal behaviour affecting our nation of the US and also our partner nations here in the Caribbean Region.”

Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director, CARICOM IMPACS, gave some insight into the genesis of the CGIU and explained that it was established in partnership with United States’ INL as an innovative resource for the Region, to merge and fuse firearms data and information and provide actionable intelligence and insights with a view to improving investigations and increasing successful prosecutions.

He noted that “In less than one year since its establishment, we are already seeing the benefits of the Unit which is stationed at CARICOM IMPACS’ headquarters. To date, the CGIU has received information and intelligence on firearms seizures and recoveries from 15 CARICOM Member States and has launched at least 34 investigations.”

He emphasised the collaborative effort of the CGIU which is staffed by seconded and vetted officers from CARICOM Members States who have been working alongside US agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to assist in initiating and conducting firearm related investigations.

Representatives of the CGIU delivered a presentation on its achievements to date, its efforts in Operation Hammerhead as well as other regional investigations and prosecutions.

Joining the meeting remotely were representatives from the BIS and ATF together with CARICOM Commissioners of Police representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Trinidad and Tobago had in-person representation.