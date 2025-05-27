Carilec appoints Wayne Caines Chairman of Board of Directors

Wayne Caines of Bermuda Electric Light Company Appointed Chairman of CARILEC Board of Directors

The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), a regional association of energy solutions providers and other stakeholders operating in the energy sector, has announced the appointment of a new Chairman and Board of Directors following its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Willemstad, Curacao.

The newly appointed Chairman is Mr. Wayne Caines of the Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited (BELCO). Mr. Caines, an Attorney-at-Law, former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament, C-Suite Business Executive, brings a wealth of experience to the role, serving for the past five years as President and CEO of BELCO and the Vice Chairman of CARILEC’s Board of Directors for two years. Mr. Caines said “As the new CARILEC Chairman and BELCO President, I’m honored to follow my predecessor’s strong leadership. My island utility experience gives me insight into our common challenges—regulatory uncertainty, high costs, grid modernization, and the utility death spiral. I’ll prioritize using our collective expertise to strengthen regional advocacy while collaborating with governments, regulators, and academia. By uniting our voices and talent, we’ll create comprehensive solutions and build a resilient, sustainable Caribbean energy future.”

Caines succeeds Mr. Roger Blackman, Managing Director of the Barbados Light & Power Company (BLPC) who served as Chairman from January 2023 to May 2025. In his outgoing address to members, Roger Blackman said “We are navigating uncharted territories. The rules of the energy sector are changing. The risks are evolving. And the expectations from regulators, consumers, and our own people are rising. We need bold, collaborative, and future-focused leadership. The kind that reimagines what’s possible in our sector and repositions the Caribbean as a leader in innovation, sustainability, and resilience. As I pass the baton of Chairmanship, I do so with confidence in the leadership that follows. I offer my warmest congratulations and unwavering support to Mr. Caines. May your tenure be guided by wisdom, strengthened by unity, and inspired by the same spirit of collaboration that has brought us this far.”

Another notable development is the appointment of Mrs. Ruth Forbes, President and CEO of FortisTCI in the Turks and Caicos Islands, as the first female Vice-Chairperson of CARILEC’s Board of Directors. Prior to assuming the leadership role at FortisTCI, Mrs. Forbes served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Services, Chief Financial Officer, and Company Secretary. With over 15 years of experience in utilities, she has had oversight of several business functions including finance, internal audit, legal, customer service, corporate communications, human resources and supply chain management.

Mr. Leroy A.E. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (GRENLEC) was also newly elected to CARILEC’s Board of Directors, replacing outgoing Director Clive Hosten, Chief Engineer of GRENLEC. Gianni Moreno of Hitachi Energy was elected as the Associate Member Director and Hugo Hodge of HKT Energy as the Alternate Associate Member Director.

The following Directors were also confirmed for re-election during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), for the 3-year term: 2025 to 2028:

Mr. Andre Matthias (Antigua Public Utilities Authority)

Mr. Clement Williams (St. Kitts Electricity Company)

Mr. Vaughn Lewis (St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd.)

Mr. Hugh Grant (Jamaica Public Service Company)

CARILEC plays a crucial role in uniting and providing valued services to regional energy stakeholders. This leadership transition comes at a critical time as the Caribbean region accelerates efforts toward energy resilience, decarbonization, and the adoption of innovative technologies. With increasing vulnerability to the adverse impacts of climate change, volatile fuel markets, and grid modernization needs, this new Board is well positioned and fully equipped to guide CARILEC and its members through this historic, transformative era.