CARILEC CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW HEADQUARTERS BUILDING

The Caribbean Electric Utilities Service Corporation (CARILEC) marked a significant milestone in its illustrious journey by officially opening its new Headquarters Building in a grand ceremony attended by the Board of Directors, Member Executives and Representatives, industry leaders, government officials, and distinguished guests. The event heralds a new chapter for CARILEC and celebrates stalwarts’ contributions to the electric energy sector by conferring Honorary Lifetime Membership Awards.

The opening remarks were delivered by Mr. Cletus Springer, Master of Ceremonies, who highlighted CARILEC’s pivotal role in advancing the Caribbean electric energy sector and its commitment to fostering collaboration among regional utilities. “The long and short of that history is that for over 34 years, CARILEC has emerged as a veritable success story. I was privileged to have had a window seat to a small part of CARILEC’s journey, and it is from that vantage point that I proclaim without any fear of contradiction that CARILEC is an exemplar of steadfast, corporate cooperation among providers of energy, energy products and energy services across the English, French, Dutch and Spanish-speaking Caribbean.”

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Cletus Bertin, CARILEC’s Executive Director, noted that the event was much more than a ribbon cutting ceremony for a building, as significant as that achievement was. He stated: “even more importantly, the event’s highlight was the conferment of Honorary Lifetime Membership Awards, acknowledging the extraordinary contributions and commitment of veterans in the sector”. These awardees, whose combined years of service have significantly shaped the landscape of the Caribbean energy sector, were cited for their dedication and their vision was commended as instrumental in CARILEC’s journey towards excellence:

Leroy A.E. Abraham

Collin Cover

Trevor Louisy

Thornley Myers

Eddinton Powell

Bernard Theobalds

Peter Williams

Dr. Bertin stated that one of the primary objectives of creating this membership class is to provide an avenue for the Honorees to continue networking, sharing knowledge and mentoring upcoming utility leaders, through participation in CARILEC events and committees. During the ceremony, long service awards were also given to five (5) staff members of the CARILEC Secretariat who, collectively, have given one hundred and eight (108) years of service to the organization.

In his keynote address, Chairman of CARILEC Board of Directors and Managing Director of Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd., Mr. Roger Blackman, emphasised the importance of the new headquarters as a symbol of CARILEC’s growth, resilience, and continued commitment to energy development in the Caribbean.

“It is important to acknowledge the significant contributions of our existing Board members, the building committee, and the dedicated management and staff of CARILEC. Your legacy is this ‘house’ – both in the metaphorical and literal sense”.

Mr. Blackman underscored that the state-of-the-art facility represents a beacon for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable progress in the energy sector. “This building is not just a structure of bricks and mortar; it is a testament to the collective spirit, hard work, and unity of our team. Your contributions are imprinted in every aspect of this achievement, embodying the values and aspirations of CARILEC.”

The attendees at the ceremony were invited to a guided tour of the facility, showcasing its usage of green energy and modern amenities that foster a collaborative and efficient working environment. Valued sponsors of the 25kWp Solar PV Plant for the new Headquarters Building were also recognized: American Wire Group (Terawatt Sponsor) and N.V. Energiebedrijven Suriname (Gigawatt Sponsor), Associate and Electric Utility members of CARILEC, respectively.

As CARILEC embarks on this new chapter, the organisation renews its pledge to promote sustainable energy solutions, enhance regional cooperation, and continue being a pivotal force in the energy transitioning process in the Caribbean.