CARILEC celebrates success of its 2026 human resources conference in Belize

The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) proudly highlights the successful hosting of its 2026 Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Customer Service Conference, held from March 22–25, 2026 in Belize City, Belize.

The Conference brought together professionals from across the Caribbean energy sector, with participation from 17 electric utilities, creating a rich environment for learning, collaboration, and the exchange of diverse regional experiences. Held under the theme “Aligning Purpose for Authentic Engagement and Impact,” this year’s Conference delivered an engaging programme designed to strengthen the critical functions of Human Resources, Corporate Communications, and Customer Service within regional utilities.

Participants benefited from a range of interactive sessions, including panel discussions, Utility Updates Session, workshops, and the highly engaging Convergence Room, which challenged attendees to work through real-world scenarios from cross-functional perspectives. These sessions reinforced the importance of collaboration across departments to effectively manage evolving challenges within the energy sector.

CARILEC’s Executive Director, Dr. Cletus Bertin said “The success of this year’s Conference is a testament to the power of collaboration across our region. This Conference goes beyond discussion and drives action, highlighting that our greatest strength lies in learning from each other as we continue to build more resilient, customer-focused utilities. The insights shared here will translate into stronger teams, more effective communication, and improved customer experiences across the region.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to member development, CARILEC will continue to deliver training programmes, conferences, and capacity-building initiatives throughout the year. These efforts form part of CARILEC’s broader calendar of events aimed at empowering members through knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and professional development.

CARILEC extends its sincere appreciation to its co-host, Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), sponsors Safety Exports, all speakers, and participants who contributed to the success of this year’s Conference.