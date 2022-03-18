CARILEC hosts Conference on Redesigning the Customer Experience

As the customer experience continues to evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to cultivate a workforce that can deliver on rapidly changing anticipations quickly and efficiently. With professional development, innovation, and advocacy constituting a major pillar of CARILEC’s mandate, the 2022 Human Resource, Corporate Communications and Customer Service Conference seeks to help professionals navigate emerging challenges confronting the workforce. The two-day virtual conference will take place on March 23rd and 24th under the theme ‘Redesigning the Customer Experience: Nurturing the Workforce’. It will provide expert knowledge on how organizations can create a customer experience that is flexible and highly valuable, while enabling employees to become highly skilled in delivering exceptional customer service.

This year’s conference boasts of a power-packed agenda, featuring several leading professionals throughout the Caribbean, who will speak on topics relating to their area of expertise. Expert speakers include Brigette Hyacinth, international keynote speaker, best-selling author, and thought leader on leadership and human resources. She has also been ranked as one of the top 100 HR Influencers of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Brigette will deliver a keynote presentation on ‘Psychological Safety in the Workplace’.

Also joining the line of expert speakers at this year’s conference is Naomi Garrick, public relations consultant, international speaker, and brand strategist. She helps individuals, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives to define and develop their unique personal brand. In so doing, they can effectively communicate their expertise and stand out in their industry, both on and offline. Naomi will speak on the topic, ‘Future Proofing your Personal and Professional Brand’.

The conference will also feature presentations on ‘Redesigning the Customer Experience’, providing an explanation on how electric utilities and other organisations should design and align their organisational frameworks to enhance the customer experience. Also on the agenda is an informative session on the role of data analytics in improving media perception and customer satisfaction, which is a major priority for electric utilities.

The Human Resource, Corporate Communications and Customer Service Conference is highly regarded as the leading senior-level summit for these disciplines in the Caribbean. For the professional, it provides a rare opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions with senior

customer service personnel, corporate communications officers and human resource specialists operating in the energy and electricity industries. These discussions have become even more critical given the current unprecedented demands facing professionals in these fields.