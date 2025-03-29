CARILEC Mourns the Sudden Death of Troy Washington

The Regional Energy Sector Mourns the Sudden Death of NV GEBE’s Troy Washington

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Troy Washington, the Temporary Manager/Special Representative of NV GEBE. This tragic news has left a profound impact not only on the employees of NV GEBE, but also on the region and the entire electric utility industry.

Mr. Washington was a visionary leader, whose commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer service served to energize the process of transformation of NV GEBE into a benchmark for excellence in the regional electric utility sector. Under his leadership, the company was able to make progress on initiatives that advanced energy solutions, improved infrastructure resilience, and enhanced staff engagement.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Washington was known for his unwavering dedication to community engagement and advocacy for the industry. He believed in the importance of connecting with stakeholders and fostering collaboration to address the evolving challenges in energy production and distribution.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Washington’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. We recognize the tremendous loss felt by the entire NV GEBE team and the communities they serve. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his kindness, dedication, and passion for the electric utility industry.

We encourage all members of the electric utility community to reflect on Troy’s contributions and to carry forward his commitment to excellence in service, sustainability, and innovation.