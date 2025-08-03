Brathwaite calls for more Caribbean cricket festivals

Barbadian Carlos Brathwaite, captain of the Leeward Lions, says the emancipation festival is something that should be encouraged.

“I think tournaments like these are important, and I just happy to be invited and to play”.

Brathwaite, whose team lost to the Kingstown Kings, told Barbados Today in an interview that his first experience with cricket in Saint Vincent was in the VPL.

“Obviously, this is a short, sharp tournament for a good cause, celebrating emancipation. You know, when the West Indies were great, one of the reasons was the ‘us versus the rest.”

Brathwaite said that while the atmosphere off the field is positive, things on the field didn’t go according to plan, as they had a last-minute withdrawal.

“I just don’t think we scored enough. When you don’t score enough, you always try different things on the field. If you look at their three international players versus ours, I think that’s where the game was won or lost.”

The Leeward Lions suffered a seven-wicket loss to the Kingstown Kings.

The festival, the first of its kind, is being held at the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium.