James donates eight (8) computers to North Leeward Technical Institute

Carlos James Donate Computers to North Leeward Technical Institute

Hon. Carlos James, Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency, donated eight (8) desktop computers to the North Leeward Technical Institute (NLTI) on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at a brief handover ceremony at the NLTI.

The Sandals Hotel at Buccament Bay, as well as other planned investments in hospitality services along the Leeward coast of mainland St. Vincent, will help to prepare young people in North Leeward and neighboring communities to seize the opportunities that will become available, according to James.

Hon. James, who is responsible for tourism, civil aviation, sustainable development, and culture, stated that several hotels have shown a willingness to collaborate with the North Leeward Technical Institute in order to equip people for work in the hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, on October 5th, the constituency representative for North Leeward paid a visit to the Chateaubelair Learning Resource Center to inspect ongoing construction.

Minister James stated that the Chateaubelair Learning Resource Center is being converted to house the Fitz Hughes Government School’s staff and pupils. He added that the relocation is necessary because the Fitz-Hughes Government School requires extensive renovations.