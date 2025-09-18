Carlos James and the New Era for North Leeward

North Leeward is experiencing a new era of development and transformation under the leadership of Minister of Tourism, Carlos James—one grounded in vision, preparation, and tangible achievements.

Over the past five years, Chateaubelair and the wider North Leeward community have witnessed the decentralisation of government services, reducing dependence on Kingstown and bringing essential services closer to residents. Critical infrastructure has also been delivered: the Chateaubelair Wharf and Smart Hospital are complete, the Golden Grove Bridge is under construction, and the Golden Grove Playing Field is being upgraded with lighting for expanded recreational use.

Education and skills training have been prioritised. The North Leeward Technical Institute equips young people with skills in hospitality and tourism, directly preparing them for the hotel, resort, and marina projects now underway. The upcoming Administrative Complex in Chateaubelair will further support local entrepreneurship, housing essential services and providing a hub for training and innovation.

The scale of tourism projects speaks for itself. The Cumberland Bay Resort & Marina will feature a 100-room hotel, 50 cottages, 10 overwater villas, and a marina. Meanwhile, Sandals Beaches is adding approximately 375 rooms, and Marriott is investing about 300 rooms in Peter’s Hope. Collectively, these projects are projected to bring the nation’s room stock to nearly 4,000 by 2026. These are not symbolic gestures but transformational investments generating jobs and economic activity.

What stands out most is Carlos James’ preparedness and commitment to the people of North Leeward. He has consistently shown that the development of the constituency is a priority, moving from vision to action by mobilising resources, presenting detailed plans, and engaging investors. At the heart of his leadership is the people: creating opportunities, generating jobs, and ensuring residents can fully benefit from the transformation taking place.

His strategy goes beyond attracting investment. By preparing the community through the technical institute, administrative complex, and decentralisation of services, he ensures that residents are equipped to participate in and sustain development. Accountability and transparency are also evident in the concrete details: the number of rooms, villas, cottages, and projected jobs.

These initiatives are set to transform North Leeward into a tourism powerhouse. As James stated, the Leeward corridor “will become the epicentre for tourism development on mainland St. Vincent,” creating more markets for farmers and fisherfolk and providing jobs in tourism, hospitality, and related services—including taxi operators, tour guides, and tour operators.

The people of North Leeward welcome the Cumberland Bay Resort Project. Visible infrastructure, confirmed international investments, and deliberate community preparation all point to one reality—leadership that delivers results. In North Leeward, results are clear and progress is undeniable.

Carlos James is far from finished.