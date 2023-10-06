Carlos James North Leeward Futsal Super League & Netball Tournament begin today

Thirteen (13) futsal teams and 10 Netball teams from seven (7) communities in North Leeward will compete in the Carlos James North Leeward Futsal Super League and Netball Tournament.

The tournament will kick off on Friday 6th, October with an opening ceremony, followed by a number of Futsal and Netball matches. Matches will be played on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm. All games will be played at the Petit Bordel Hard Court.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday 22nd, October with the finals of both the Netball and Futsal games. The winning teams in both categories will walk away with $1000 since the tournament is built as “winner takes all.”

PRO of the North Leeward Sports Organization, Kenville Horne is appealing to the people of North Leeward to come out and show their support. “This is a new initiative and the support of the public is critical to the success of the tournament. This is something I can see continuing in the future but it depends on how much of a success this one is. We are happy to partner with the Independence Committee to make this a reality,” said Horne.

The tournament is collaboration between the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization (NLSCO) and the Independence Committee.

Newly elected President of the North Leeward Sports Association, Elron Lewis said that the idea of the tournament is to bring communities together and bring back netball in north leeward. “Plans are in place to bring back a netball and basketball tournament in North Leeward. These are sports that have not been played in the constituency for over 5 year,” said Lewis, as he outlined his intention for sports in North Leeward going forward.

The opening ceremony, will hear addresses form government officials, representatives from the Independence Committee and the North Leeward Sports Association.

The teams participating in the tournament are : (Group 1) Petit Bordel 1, Rose Bank 2, Spring Village, Petit Bordel 3, Sharpes 1, Rose Bank 3, Fitz Hughes Cleaners and (Group 2) Fitz Hughes Snipers, Rose Hall, Petit Bordel 2,Troumuka, Sharpes 2, Rose Bank Ceasars.

Below are the fixtures for the Futsal and Netball matches on Friday 6th, October (Today)

Game 1

6:45 p.m.

Petit Bordel 1 VS Rose Bank 2

Game 2

7:30 p.m.

Sharpes 1 VS Spring Village

Game 3

10:00 p.m.

Petit Bordel 2 VS Rose Hall

Netball fixtures

Game 1

8:00 p.m.

Petit Bordel VS Troumaca

Game 2

9:00 p.m.

Fitz Hughes Tallawahs VS Spring Village