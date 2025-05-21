James: Spiritual Baptist faith a symbol of resilience

SPIRITUAL BAPTIST FAITH- SYMBOL OF RESILIENCE

Minister of Tourism and Culture Hon. Carlos James said it is only fitting that this country, the birthplace of the Spiritual Baptist Faith, has a national holiday in honour of the Spiritual Baptist Movement.

Speaking at the Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day ceremony today, Minister James said it is a day of celebration and sober reflection for all Vincentians.

The Minister remarked that even after the Spiritual Baptist Prohibition Ordinance of 1912 was repealed, members of the Faith still suffered years where the religion was stigmatised and members marginalised.

“Even some of our own people, who were colonially indoctrinated were taught to look down on our people who were practicing in the Baptist movement and as we decolonise and deconstruct …and we rebuild and heal….I want you to focus on the significance of this day,” Minister James stressed.

The Minister added that the declaration of this day, May 21, as a national holiday, reflects Goverment’s continued focus on righting historic wrongs.

“The day will come when every village named after an oppressive slave owner will have to be renamed… the day will come when this park will have to be renamed, the day will come we will have to remove ourself from the monarchy ” the Culture Minister said.

Minister James said that today is also a day of unity and reconciliation, noting that the Spiritual Baptist Faith is a strong symbol of resilience and an important part of the expression of the Vincentian cultural identity.