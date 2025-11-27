A fight for democracy says James

As Vincentians continue to vote in general elections, a video circulating on social media shows ULP candidate Carlos James seemingly in a confrontation with a police officer at a police station in North Leeward.

James told ‘St Vincent Times: “its a fight for democracy and i will stand up for it. Agents sharing same table was my objection. I go to another polling station and a police is telling me i can’t be inside. I know the RPA i am allowed 15 minutes inside”.

James is the ULP candidate and won the seat in 2020 by one vote.

In the video, James is seen debating with an officer while people shout, ‘Throw him out. He should not be here.’’

James left after seemingly falling to the ground after the police tried to escort him out.

This will be updated.