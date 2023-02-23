CDC paid for one person to attend Trinidad carnival – Adams

Chairman of the St. Vincent Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo “Ricky” Adams, said the CDC board authorized the payment for one single person to go to Trinidad and Tobago; that person is our marketing and development office manager, Mr. Esworth Roberts.

Adams’ statement came in the wake of radio and social media statements that the CDC members’ trip to Trinidad’s carnival was funded by the corporation. Speaking on Boom FM on Thursday, Adams challenged anyone with information proving otherwise to produce it.

“I was in Trinidad and Tobago, and I challenge anybody to say that the CDC spent a cent for me to go there.” There were a number of other CDC personnel in Trinidad, and I challenge anybody to bring me anything that shows that the CDC paid for these people to be in the Twin Island Republic.

Adams stated that not everybody who goes to Trinidad and Tobago goes under the auspices of the CDC.

“It is rather distasteful for persons to put out information on social media and for persons who are supposed to be responsible and work on radio to do such,” marketing and development officer Mr. Esworth Roberts said.

Roberts, who was also on Boom FM on Thursday, said a news release was sent out from the CDC stating that the cooperation will be sending the marketing and development officer.

“It didn’t mention a contingent in the press release.” “It’s really not in good taste when people who are supposed to disseminate accurate information do things like this,” Roberts added.