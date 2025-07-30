Carpenter’s steel frenzy leaves labourer with head wounds

Carpenter Charged with Wounding

On July 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Colin Bailey, a 47-year-old Carpenter of Queen’s Drive, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 45-year-old Labourer of the same address by striking him on his forehead with a piece of steel.

The offence was committed in Queen’s Drive on July 17, 2025. Bailey appeared before the Family Court on July 30, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for September 16, 2025.