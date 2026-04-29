CARPHA, CAL partner to standardize public health specimen shipping rates

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) on April 17th 2026 formally signed an International Cargo Rate Agreement that establishes standardised and preferential international cargo rates for the shipment of public health specimens. The agreement is improving the efficiency, equity and timeliness of laboratory referral across CARPHA Member States (MS), thereby improving regional health security through the provision of more timely laboratory information for public health action.

The agreement was signed by CARPHA Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Indar, and Caribbean Airlines’ Head of Sales, Cargo Division, Mr. Brian Broomes, on behalf of CAL. It addresses long standing challenges that have affected the movement of specimen from CARPHA’s 26 diverse geographically located MS to CARPHA for specialised testing, including cost disparities between countries and logistical barriers that can delay sample referral and disrupt surveillance activities. It also supports the improved transportation of samples to CARPHA’s three referral laboratories in Trinidad, St Lucia and Jamaica, now offering expanded clinical and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing, and rapid PCR testing of isolates from clinical, environment and animal sources. In addition, CARPHA’s Pandemic Fund project will cover the cost of sample transport initially.

By improving predictability and affordability in international specimen shipment, the agreement supports timely diagnosis of priority diseases, strengthens continuity of surveillance, and enhances outbreak detection and response for emerging and re-emerging pathogens. All shipments are conducted with safe and secure transport practices in keeping with international packaging and safety standards for infectious substances.

Speaking at the signing, CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Indar, remarked: “Strong laboratory referral systems are essential to regional health security. This agreement with Caribbean Airlines supports faster, more reliable movement of specimens for specialised testing, helping our Member States to strengthen surveillance and respond more quickly to public health threats. It is a practical partnership that advances equity in access to advanced diagnostics across the Caribbean and also demonstrates CAL’s commitment to a healthier, safer Caribbean”.

Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez-Escobar, Head of the CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CMML), emphasised the operational impact of the arrangement on laboratory systems. “In public health, time matters. When specimens can be shipped more efficiently and at predictable rates, national laboratories are better able to refer samples for specialised testing and maintain continuity of surveillance. This agreement strengthens the laboratory referral network and supports timely detection and response, particularly during outbreaks and for priority pathogens” he remarked.

Caribbean Airlines’ Head of Sales Cargo, Mr Brian Broomes stated: “Caribbean Airlines is proud to partner with CARPHA on this important initiative. By providing a structured, reliable and secure cargo solution, we are supporting the timely transfer of critical samples to CARPHA’s laboratories, which is essential for effective testing and surveillance. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening regional connectivity in a way that supports public health systems and contributes to the safety and well-being of communities across the Caribbean”.

CARPHA works with its 26 Member States to strengthen laboratory capacity, surveillance, and coordinated response systems across the region. The CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CMML) plays a key role in specialised testing and supports national laboratories through referral services and regional laboratory coordination.