CARPHA calls for Greater action to prevent, manage diabetes in the region

In recognition of World Diabetes Day, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is urging governments, health providers, civil society organisations, workplaces and individuals across the Region to unite under the global theme “Diabetes and Wellbeing”. This call highlights this year’s campaign to focus on diabetes in the workplace, the urgent need to curb rising diabetes prevalence and to reduce the life-altering complications affecting thousands across the Caribbean.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Without proper management, raised blood glucose results in serious damage to nerves, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, and the cardiovascular system, often leading to blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and lower-limb amputation.

Globally, diabetes continues to pose a critical threat. In 2021, diabetes caused 1.6 million deaths, with nearly half occurring before age 70, while high blood glucose accounted for 11% of cardiovascular deaths. In 2022, the 14% of adults living with diabetes represented double the prevalence recorded in 1990.

Regionally, diabetes remains one of the most pressing public-health challenges for member states, contributing significantly to illness, premature death, and escalating health-care costs. According to most recent data, the prevalence of diabetes in the Caribbean (Non-Latin) was the highest in the region of the Americas at 11.9%, noting that the prevalence of the risk factors of diabetes, overweight/obesity (23.2%), physical inactivity (31%) and unhealthy diet were also high.

Sharing on CARPHA’s Caribbean-tailored initiatives to reduce the prevalence of diabetes in the region, Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director, CARPHA stated, “CARPHA continues to invest in strengthening diabetes prevention and management through capacity-building initiatives. For this year, more than 100 health care providers and civil society representatives across five Member States have been trained using the CARPHA Guidelines for the Management of Diabetes in Primary Care in the Caribbean, adding to the seventeen Member States that were previously trained from 2021 to 2022. Additionally, CARPHA will soon re-launch an online, on-demand version of this training via a Moodle Learning Management System, making the course more accessible to healthcare professionals and civil society organisations across the Region”.

CARPHA emphasises that many risk factors for type 2 diabetes are preventable. A healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol can significantly reduce risk. For those already living with diabetes, appropriate treatment including medication, lifestyle changes, and regular screening can prevent or delay complications.

CARPHA urges Member States and partners to:

Expand access to free or affordable diabetes risk screening, especially in communities and primary care.

Implement or update national diabetes guidelines and train providers using current evidence.

Promote healthy environments that support nutritious diets, active lifestyles and reduce tobacco and alcohol use.

Engage communities and individuals living with diabetes as active partners in prevention and care.

For persons living with diabetes, CARPHA reiterates that self-management is essential. This includes monitoring blood glucose levels, adhering to medication, attending regular check-ups, practising good foot and eye care, eating healthily, and staying physically active.