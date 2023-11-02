CARPHA certification granted to Beaches Turks & Caicos

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) recently approved the Beaches Turks & Caicos resort as a healthier, safer tourism destination. Beaches has been granted for full compliance with the agency’s major areas of priority in the Caribbean region, which are disease prevention, health promotion, and health system building.

The CARPHA’s Healthier Safer Tourism (HST) stamp is a measurable and verifiable traveler’s health assurance and recognition award for tourism businesses and locations who employ proactive tourism health measures.

Travellers can now feel more assured and confident in selecting the resort as a safe destination to vacation.

Dr. Lisa Indar, CARPHA’s Director of Surveillance, Disease Prevention, and Control, commented, “Congratulations to Beaches Turks and Caicos for the commitment and dedication to ensuring that guests and team members have a healthy and safe environment.”

“This training and certification for the prevention and control of infectious diseases allows this resort and the ministries of health and tourism to market a safer region for tourists,” Dr. Indar stated. The work of Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism, Environment, Heritage, Maritime, Gaming, and Disaster Management, and Shaun Malcolm, Minister of Health and Human Services, must be recognised.

“Beaches Turks and Caicos always works with the Ministry of Health, and we have built that great relationship with CARPHA,” said General Manager James McAnally. As a team, we recognise the organization’s basic mission, which is to promote the health and well-being of Caribbean people by providing strategic direction and assistance in response to public health challenges and accomplishing public health goals.”