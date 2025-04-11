CARPHA & CU Strengthen Water Quality Monitoring in Barbados, Grenada

Two CARPHA Member States are now better equipped to monitor water quality and prevent water-related health threats, thanks to the donation of multi-parameter water quality testing meters and the piloting of a new Water-Related Infectious Disease (WRID) Surveillance Manual, developed through a collaboration between the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and Cornell University’s Master of Public Health Program.

The mission, conducted from March 31st to April 4th, 2025, focused on strengthening technical capacity in Barbados and Grenada, where representatives from CARPHA and Cornell University formally handed over water quality monitoring equipment to Chief Medical Officers in both CARPHA Member States.

The Team also piloted the WRID Surveillance Manual and led field training with environmental health officers on the use of the donated equipment. These resources will improve the detection, response, and prevention of waterborne illnesses across both countries.

Dr. Lisa Indar remarked that “Water quality and safety is key to protecting and; promoting health in the Region CARPHA is committed to strengthening holistic, one health surveillance systems that protect the health of our people. Through strategic partnerships like this one with Cornell University, we are advancing practical solutions that build national capacity and support our Member States.”

“The Ministry of Health Grenada is appreciative of this CARPHA mission. The introduced resources will significantly enhance our water quality monitoring and water-related infectious disease surveillance activities, contributing to improved public health outcomes in Grenada.”

The WRID surveillance manual piloted during the mission was developed by CARPHA’s Environmental Health and Sustainable Development Department (EHSD), and students and faculty of the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell University. This collaboration provided students with practical field experience while contributing scientific expertise to the development of regionally relevant tools.

Dr. Lorraine Francis, Associate Professor of Practice at Cornell University’s Department of Public and Ecosystem Health, shared: “This collaboration is a model for how academic partnerships can enhance technical capacity in the Caribbean. By integrating student research with public health implementation, we’ve created a framework that is both scientifically sound and regionally relevant.”

The broader initiative, “Strengthening Potable Water Monitoring and Water-related Infectious Disease Surveillance in Small Island Developing States (SIDS),” addresses increasing water stress and environmental health risks exacerbated by climate change, pollution, and poor water governance. Through this work, CARPHA continues to build resilience in the region by promoting evidence-based surveillance and fostering cross-sectoral collaboration.

This mission represents a key milestone in the rollout of the surveillance manual, with plans underway to expand implementation in additional CARPHA Member States.