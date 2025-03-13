CARPHA Encourages Early Detection Towards Preventing Kidney Disease

In 2019 kidney diseases were the fifth leading cause of death in the Non-Latin Caribbean region. In line with this year’s World Kidney Day theme, “Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health”, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) urges early screening for detection, along with appropriate management of diabetes and hypertension in primary care, as an important part of preventing kidney disease in the Region.

The three leading risk factors for kidney disease globally are being overweight/obese, hypertension and diabetes. Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director, CARPHA, stated that kidney diseases have remained a significant concern for the Region and shared some alarming data on the impact of this chronic health challenge.

“When reviewing 2019 data for countries in the region of the Americas, with the highest death rate due to kidney disease, 2 CARPHA Member States ranked in the top 10 of this list and 9 Member States ranked in the top 20”. Coupled to the high regional prevalence of the three main risk factors for kidney diseases, that is, overweight/obesity (53.2 %), hypertension (23%) and diabetes (11.9%), it signals an urgent need for focused and effective interventions to reduce this burden in the Caribbean”.

Detecting kidney disease early is essential for preventing complications and improving quality of life in the Region. CARPHA advocates for policies at the primary care level that ensure routine testing of populations in high-risk groups. Tests that can be helpful in early detection include monitoring blood pressure, BMI (as a marker of weight), HbA1c (as a marker of blood glucose control) and other specific blood and urine tests that assess kidney function.

CARPHA launched the Diabetes Guidelines and the Nutritional Management Toolkit for the Caribbean in the fight against diabetes, as well as a Regional Framework for the Reduction of Sodium in Caribbean populations (CESA), to target the high prevalence of hypertension. Initiatives such as the Caribbean Moves Framework also seek to tackle these and other risk factors such as obesity/overweight.

CARPHA invites the Region to join in commemorating World Kidney Day on March 13th through continuous efforts to promote kidney health education. Member states are encouraged to organise public health campaigns that can educate the public about the risk factors for kidney disease, like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, early signs of different kidney diseases, and the importance of regular check-ups in the early detection and potential prevention of the disease.