CARPHA, EU unveil mobile lab to fight mosquito-borne diseases

CARPHA Launches EU-Funded Mobile Insectary Facility to Strengthen Vector Control and Outbreak Readiness Across the Region

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) successfully launched the CARPHA Mobile Insectary Facility, a first-of-its-kind regional resource funded by the European Union (EU), which will strengthen regional capacity for vector surveillance and control in the prevention of vector-borne diseases. The launch was facilitated as part of the 11th EDF Programme of Support for Zika and Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases Project Closeout Meeting on October 29, 2025 at the CARPHA Headquarters in Port of Spain, Trinidad. CARPHA and the European Union (EU) this week commemorated the end of a five-year project valued at €4,195,701.00 that helped revolutionise vector control and its related functions in the Caribbean.

The CARPHA Mobile Insectary Facility will assist member states to bolster their capacity to prevent and control mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika. The Insectary will enable the study of vectors to see how well insecticides work, and track changes in mosquito behaviour. The data collected will help countries to improve ways to control mosquitoes and prevent outbreaks.

During his welcome remarks at the opening ceremony for the project closeout meeting, Dr. Mark Sami, CARPHA Director, Corporate Services noted, “The past Zika outbreak was a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities of our Region. But it also catalysed unprecedented regional collaboration. Through the support of the European Union and the EDF Programme, with the blessing of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), this project has contributed significantly to building laboratory capacity, strengthening surveillance systems, enhancing vector control, and advancing communication and community engagement strategies across our member states”.

CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Indar highlighted how CARPHA has implemented informed decision-making to improve vector control operations in the Region: “Through this Project, valued at Euro 4,195,701.00, CARPHA has strengthened the health systems of CARPHA Member States to prevent, control, and respond to outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases. More specifically, CARPHA has supported the surveillance of mosquito-borne diseases by conducting 15,879 arboviral tests for countries over the six-year life of the Project. CARPHA has trained countries in a wide range of areas which include diagnostic testing for mosquito-borne diseases, integrated vector management, insecticide resistance testing, use of geographic information systems (GIS), machine calibration and maintenance for vector control”.

Minister of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, The Honourable Dr. Lackram Bodoe during his keynote address added, “Despite representing diverse nations and partners, we are united by a common purpose: to safeguard and enhance the health and well-being of our people by reducing the burden of these diseases. Looking ahead, the Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its commitment to building a resilient and responsive health system capable of preventing and controlling mosquito-borne disease outbreaks. Our vision is to foster a system that is not only reactive in times of crisis but proactive, anchored in innovation, research and community empowerment. To achieve this, we will continue to invest in innovative vector control technologies, enhanced regional collaboration and sustained public education to encourage preventive health behaviours”.

Speaking on the importance of partnerships, Her Excellency Cecile Tassin, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago remarked: “I am happy to report that the collaboration between the European Union and CARPHA has been both longstanding and fruitful – strengthening the capabilities of this organisation from even before 2016 to the present. A particularly notable achievement during this programme has been the re-launch of the Caribbean Vector Borne Disease Network (CariVecNet). This initiative goes beyond mere technical aspects, establishing solid and potentially sustainable mechanisms for inter-country collaboration among the CARPHA Member States. The value of these networks cannot be overstated. With changes in climate and the increasing incidence of mosquito-borne diseases, Europe will undoubtedly look to the Caribbean’s experience for guidance”.

Representing His Excellency Moussa Saleh Batraki, Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Mrs. Doreen Walsweer-Sore stated, “As we celebrate the success of this initiative, our collective task is to ensure that the achievements of this programme go beyond its closure. At the heart of this partnership was our shared commitment to building resilient health systems and protecting communities from the threat of mosquito-borne diseases. This programme stands as a testament to the power of cooperation and the tangible results that emerge when we act together”.

Mrs. Walsweer-Sore added, “The OACPS Secretariat stands ready to continue to work closely with CARPHA, the European Union, and our Member States to integrate these lessons into future health, climate, and development programming particularly as we confront the intersection between climate change and public health”.