CARPHA helps Belize to advance early warning surveillance

CARPHA Strengthens Capacity in Belize to Advance Early Warning Surveillance

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) of Belize, delivered targeted capacity building initiatives including advanced food safety and certification training, visitor-based and mass gathering surveillance and strengthening multisectoral stakeholder partnerships to build multisectoral capacity in Early Warning Surveillance and Response as well as Heathier, Safer Tourism. Ten (10) data-entry tablets, equipped with the CARPHA surveillance tools such as Tourism and Health Information System (THiS), Mass Gathering Surveillance System (MGSS), Caribbean Vessel Surveillance System (CVSS) , Regional Integrated Early Warning Surveillance System (RIEWSS) and DHIS2 were officially handed over to the Chief Executive Officer of the MOHW, Dr. Julio Sabido and Director of Health Services, Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa for distribution across various districts in Belize to support real-time surveillance, data collection and laboratory reporting. This investment is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s ability to detect, monitor and respond to public health threats efficiently.

This three-day mission in Belize, from April 13-15, 2026, was conducted by a five-member CARPHA delegation led by Dr. Lisa Indar, CARPHA Executive Director (ED), together with Dr. Sastee Kissoondan, Senior Technical Officer-Planning & Coordination in the Office of the ED, Mr. Keston Daniel, Coordinator, Regional Tourism and Health Program (THP), Ms. Samantha Llanos, Epidemiologist, Visitor Based Surveillance, and Ms. Frieda Mohammed, Training & Standards Officer, THP.

At the Opening Ceremony of the Advanced Food Safety Training and the Joint Media Conference, Dr. Indar, Executive Director emphasised the importance of building national capacity in food safety and public health preparedness, noting that initiatives like these are critical to protecting both residents and visitors, particularly during large-scale national events, highlighting, “Food Safety is crucial and what is important, is that food is safe for consumption. This is the work CARPHA is doing, equipping persons with the necessary knowledge to ensure food safety”. Dr. Laura Friesen, Deputy Director, Health Services, MOHW shared, “We are very grateful for the presence of the Executive Director of CARPHA and the team who have come to work with both tourism and health. Belize is highly dependent on tourism and the Advanced Food Safety Training will empower our food safety providers and the Ministry of Health staff to ensure that the food that is consumed and sold in public places is safe for the local population and visitors”.

Key achievements for enhancing Belize’s capacity for enhanced readiness and response to public health threats included high level advocacy, strategic and planning discussionsthrough engagements with senior officials from the MOHW, Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations and Belize Tourism Board on strengthening intersectoral collaboration and enhancing health security measures, particularly in anticipation of mass gatherings such as the National Agriculture and Trade Show. Discussion revolved around implementation of CARPHA’s electronic early warning systems (EWS)-CVSS, MGSS and THiS to support real-time notification, coordinated response and overall enhanced public health response to safeguard the health and safety of both locals and visitors.

The rollout of the CVSS was completed, with in-depth discussions held with multi-disciplinary stakeholders (health, tourism, immigration and customs, port health) on the process pathways for cruise ship surveillance. A live on-board inspection to evaluate Belize’s cruise ships clearance process was also completed. Fourteen (14) participants completed specialized training aimed at strengthening Belize’s ability to monitor and respond to public health threats associated with maritime travel. The implementation of this system further supports the tourism sector by decreasing the clearance time and enabling immediate notification of public health threats and clearance decisions.

The Advanced Food Safety Training and International Certification brought together Public Health Inspectors, as well as representatives from eight (8) accommodations and food and beverage establishments. The facilities present included Grand Resort, Ramada Princess Hotel, Caribbean Beach Cabanas, the Point at Placencia, Cayo Espanto, Turtle Inn, Blancaneaux Resort Hotel and Blue Marlin Resort. A total of 31 participants completed the training and examinations. Successful candidates will receive internationally recognised certification in Advanced Food Safety, valid for five years. Capacity building and planning initiatives on the Mass Gathering Surveillance System (MGSS) toward readiness for the country’s Mass Gathering Events including the Agricultural Trade Show were facilitated with the MOHW surveillance teams.

Belize officially launched the THP in 2016, as one of the first six participating Member States, aiming to protect visitors and locals by addressing health, food safety, and environmental threats to tourism, enhancing visitor experience. These continued collaborative efforts underscore CARPHA’s continued commitment to supporting Belize in building resilient health systems, safeguarding public health, and ensuring a safe environment for both citizens and visitors. This mission was made possible through CARPHA’s Pandemic Fund Project, “Reducing the Public Health Impact of Pandemics in the Caribbean through Prevention, Preparedness, and Response (RG-T4387)”.