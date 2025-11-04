CARPHA provides response to the impact of hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) mobilised an immediate response to support Jamaica following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall on October 28, 2025, as a Category 5 storm.

The hurricane brought catastrophic winds, flooding, and storm surges that resulted in island-wide power outages, severe infrastructure damage, and widespread displacement, particularly across the parishes of St Elizabeth, St James, Trelawny, Manchester, Hanover, and Westmoreland.

On October 31, 2025, just two days after the hurricane , Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director of CARPHA, joined a high-level CARICOM team comprising Ms. Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA); Mr. Daniel Best, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB); and Dr. David Farrel, Head of the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), which travelled to Jamaica for assessments and discussions with high level officials on relevant needs and response.

The team held meetings with sectoral leads, conducted field visits to Falmouth Hospital, Montego Bay and a shelter; and on November 1st met with The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica and his team. Dr Indar also met with The Honourable Dr. Christoper Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and his team to discuss relevant public health response from CARPHA.

In alignment with CARICOM’s established protocols for disaster response, CDEMA leads the regional response and CARPHA supports as the health lead. CARPHA is therefore integral to a coordinated and harmonised regional response for Jamaica. CARPHA’s multipronged response to date included:

Participation as the Region’s health lead in CARICOM-led Ministerial meetings for response

Engaged in discussions with the Minister of Health, Chief Medical Officer, other senior officers from the MOHW, CDEMA and partners regarding immediate needs and long-term recovery actions

Activated its Incident Management Team for Emergency Response (IMT-ER) on October 27th

Delivered a solidarity statement to the Government and people of Jamaica (here)

Immediate travel to Jamaica with high-level CARICOM team

Despatched public health supplies to Jamaica on October 31st including sterile gloves, laboratory test kits, masks and mosquito nets

Engaged in high high-level meetings with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Jamaica Government Ministers, CDEMA-led Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT) and other key stakeholders to coordinate regional response and recovery efforts with the Ministry of Health and Wellness

Currently performing the health sector in-country disaster assessments as part of the RNAT

Currently organising 2nd set of public health supplies for Jamaica

Dr. Indar stated, “Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods, and with communities facing the difficult task of rebuilding.” She added, “The situation is dire and devastating, and CARPHA is committed to regional coordinated response action, because it is critical that we stand firm in solidarity with Jamaica for the long haul of recovery.”

Dr. Indar reiterated to both the Prime Minister and Minister of Health that CARPHA stands in full solidarity with Jamaica, and is committed to providing public health support through:

Provision of medical items, food, water, personal hygiene and personal protective equipment (PPEs), tarpaulins and foggers

Provision of vector borne and other public health emergency response supplies for vector borne disease (VBD) prevention and control

Immediate deployment of personnel for public health surveillance, laboratory testing, shelters, hospitals, mental health and trauma care, and other key recovery initiatives

The Agency is also working closely with its regional and international partners to deploy a field hospital and mobile clinics to affected areas, and continues to coordinate with MOHW and CARICOM, and its regional and international partners for a coordinated regional response and the purchase of a wide range of essential public health supplies for the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW).

CARPHA’s coordinated response underscores the strength of Caribbean regional solidarity and the Agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of the people of Jamaica