CARPHA and Saint Kitts and Nevis Finalise Climate-Resilient Water Safety Plan

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKN) successfully convened a national workshop from December 8–12, 2025, to finalise Climate-Resilient Water Safety Plan (CR-WSP) for SKN.

The multisectoral event marked a key milestone toward strengthening systems that ensure safer and more reliable drinking water for households, institutions, and visitors across SKN. Once implemented, the CR-WSP will support early detection of water quality concerns, reduce exposure to contaminants, and strengthen preparedness and response during sensitive events.

Dr Lisa Indar, Executive Director CARPHA, stated that “water quality and safety are key to protecting and promoting health in the Caribbean. CARPHA is committed to strengthening holistic, surveillance systems, using the one health approach, that protects the health of our people. Through strategic partnerships and collaboration, we are advancing innovative and novel solutions that build the resilience of health systems in Member States”.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Curtis Martin noted that “this working session is more than a technical exercise, it’s a collective pledge to resilience to health and to the health of every citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Water is life, and ensuring its safety is both a scientific responsibility and a moral responsibility”.

The mission, funded by the Pan American Health Organization, utilised the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Water Association (IWA) Water Safety Plan Manual. The development was shaped through close collaboration between CARPHA, the Environmental Health Department of the Ministry of Health, and a wide cross-section of national partners. Stakeholders included the Water Services Department, Nevis Water Department, Saint Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, Department of Environment and Climate Action, Hydrometeorological Department, National Emergency Management Agency, Planning Department, Ministry of Education, and the Public Works Department.

Throughout the week, stakeholders critically evaluated the description of national water systems, identified vulnerabilities, and rigorously reviewed proposals for continuous monitoring, documentation, incident response, and coordinated risk communication. Once operationalised, the Climate-Resilient Water Safety Plan will better equip water sector partners to appropriately respond to incidents affecting water safety, safeguarding the health and well-being of communities across Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Linked to the water safety plan was the donation of a portable multi-parameter water quality testing meter, donated through an ongoing partnership between CARPHA and Cornell University. This meter will strengthen field surveillance by enabling Environmental Health Officers to conduct real-time, on-site environmental assessments. This technological support enhances the country’s ability to detect risks quickly and respond effectively.