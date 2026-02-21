CARPHA underscores insecticide testing amid Chikungunya resurgence

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is reminding its Member States (CMS) about the importance of the Integrated Vector Management (IVM) approach in dealing with the Chikungunya Virus (CHIK V) and other arboviral diseases such as Dengue and Zika.

CHIK V is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. The cornerstone of prevention and control against these mosquitoes remains source reduction. However, an IVM approach is needed especially during outbreaks where chemical agents (spraying and fogging) are utilised to target adult mosquitoes to decrease the likelihood of spreading these diseases.

A core principle of IVM is Insecticide Resistance Testing (IRT) studies. With the acquisition and commissioning of CARPHA’s new Mobile Insectary Facility in October 2025, CARPHA is now capable of providing IRT (including molecular testing) to CMS. Since the start of operations, CARPHA has already completed testing for two (2) CMS using WHO approved methodologies. Additionally, the Agency is currently testing samples from four (4) CMS with the intent of bringing on two (2) additional CMS in 2026.

For CMS, there are several benefits of conducting IRT. These test results allow vector control personnel to identify the appropriate chemical agents that will have the desired effect on the mosquito populations. It therefore guides the appropriate selection, procurement, and utilisation of the insecticides. Without these tests it would be difficult to state with certainty if use of these chemicals is beneficial to mosquito control programmes.

Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director, shared how the Agency continues to provide support to CMS, “CARPHA has conducted a series of training workshops to build regional capacity to respond to the threat of vector-borne diseases (VBD). The latest of these were held in August, September, and December in 2025 and focused on IVM, IRT, GIS (geographic information system(s), VBD Early Warning Systems, and new methods and technologies in vector control. Dr. Indar added, “CARPHA is working with CMS to develop a Regional Integrated Early Warning System as well as to improve surveillance capacity by implementing innovative tools”.

CARPHA continues to collaborate with regional and international partners to improve preparedness and response to vector-borne and other communicable diseases. Additionally, the Caribbean Vector-borne Diseases Network (CariVecNet) continues to bring CMS together, so that timely information is shared to guide local and regional responses.

CMS are encouraged to utilise an IVM multisectoral approach that focuses on community involvement for source reduction, health promotion, and personal protective measures. Heightened surveillance measures and a strong relationship between epidemiological surveillance and vector control response are important in mitigating any potential outbreaks in CMS.

CARPHA would like to take the opportunity to encourage families to practice the following personal protection tips to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. This can reduce exposure to mosquito-borne diseases including Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika: