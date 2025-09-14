CARPHA unites region to reduce the prevalence of NCDs

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) proudly joins the Region to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD), observed annually on the second Saturday in September. CWD is geared at increasing awareness and promoting activities to address Non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs continue to be a leading cause of death and loss of productivity in the Caribbean. In this regard, CWD presents a unique opportunity to unite governments, communities, and individuals under a shared commitment to healthier living and to reduce this burden.

This year, Caribbean Wellness Day will be celebrated on September 13, 2025 and marks the beginning of a new vision, as reflected by the overall theme for the new five-year period 2025-2029, “Engage, Empower, Elevate”. This theme emphasises the importance of community participation, youth engagement and empowerment through advocacy among other strategies. This year’s campaign focuses on promoting healthier lifestyles through the ‘My Caribbean Plate’, a culturally rich model for healthy eating, while encouraging regular physical activity to combat NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and hypertension.

By placing the ‘My Caribbean Plate’ at the heart of this year’s observance under the theme “Working together to improve health and well-being for all”, the campaign aims to increase public awareness of the nutritional, environmental, and cultural value of the Caribbean Plate by showcasing local foods, traditional preparation methods, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking on the significance of Caribbean Wellness Day, Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), shared:

“Caribbean Wellness Day stands as a testament to our collective resolve, as mandated by the Heads of Government of CARICOM, to address the growing threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The reality is grave: NCDs like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancers—remain the leading causes of death and disability in our Region. Every Caribbean family is touched. The cost of inaction is measured not only in dollars but in lives lost and dreams unrealised. The day serves not only as a reminder of the commitments made in the Port of Spain Declaration but also as a call to action for governments, communities, and individuals to intensify efforts throughout the year”.

Highlighting the role of communities, Dr. Heather Armstrong, Head of the Chronic Diseases and Injury Unit at CARPHA, added:

“Improving health and well-being requires all of us, individuals, families, schools, workplaces, and policymakers to work together. Caribbean Wellness Day 2025 is not only a call to action, but also a celebration of Caribbean identity, resilience, and shared responsibility for health. By engaging communities, empowering individuals, and elevating regional responses to wellness, the initiative seeks to create environments that make the healthier choice the easier choice for every Caribbean citizen”.

As the Caribbean continues to face the growing challenge of NCDs, Caribbean Wellness Day 2025 serves as a reminder that by working together, we can build healthier nations and a stronger future for all. The day represents an annual reminder of the work that must be sustained throughout the year to reduce the burden of NCDs in the Region. Through ‘Engage, Empower, Elevate’, we can inspire lasting change, ensuring that the choices we make at the table contribute to the well-being of our people and the environment for generations to come.

Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) was conceptualised and mandated by the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in 2007, as one of the regional responses to the threat posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs).