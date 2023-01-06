CARPHA urges vigilance and vaccination against COVID-19

CARPHA encourages enhanced vigilance and vaccination against COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in the region, CARPHA encourages Ministries of Health to maintain monitoring of severe acute respiratory disease, hospitalizations, and deaths, PCR testing and gene sequencing of severe hospitalized cases, and hospital intensive care to avoid deaths.

It also urges the public to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses by practicing cough etiquette and wearing masks.

CARPHA Executive Director Dr. Joy St. John noted that several novel sub-variants of Omicron have been circulating in the Caribbean since last year, as demonstrated by gene sequencing data from samples provided by Member States.

“More patients are self-diagnosing with fast antigen testing, so COVID-19 incidence is challenging to assess,” she added.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are down. Other viruses like RSV have caused hospitalizations in 2022.

“As we resume economic activity and school after Christmas and begin various festivities, it’s critical that people protect themselves using the measures emphasized during the Pandemic, including good hand hygiene, social distancing, mask-wearing in crowded spaces, getting tested when having symptoms, and getting vaccinated or boosted,” Dr. St. John said.

Internationally, hospitals have been inundated by flu cases, especially in northern nations. Regionally, influenza and other respiratory viruses have increased, causing serious disease and mortality in the elderly, children, and other susceptible groups.

CARPHA reported that while COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths still occur, the rates are far lower than during the Delta variant’s peak.

Regional health agency: WHO-approved COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations avoid serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Source : CMC