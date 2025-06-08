CARPHA Uses Science-based Tools to Reduce the Impact of Foodborne Diseases

Foodborne diseases (FBDs) continue to pose a significant threat to the health and well-being of Caribbean residents and visitors, impacting approximately 1 in 49 people annually. Studies show that this risk escalates during large events or mass gatherings, where 1 in 11 people suffer from illnesses caused by contaminated food. With an estimated 142,000 cases of foodborne illness in the Region annually, about 43% affect children under five years old.

Foodborne illnesses may be caused by germs like Norovirus and Salmonella, which can lead to severe gastrointestinal, systemic, or neurological symptoms. Beyond the health impact, these and other foodborne diseases disrupt tourism, trade, and overall national productivity, sectors that are critical to the Caribbean’s economy. This highlights an urgent need for effective food safety measures to be implemented across the Region.

“The health and economic security of the Caribbean depend on our ability to detect and respond quickly to food safety threats,” said Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). She explained, “Science gives us the tools to protect our communities by improving surveillance, fostering collaboration, and guiding timely actions. Our Integrated Foodborne Disease Programme is a prime example of science in action, helping to keep food safe from farm to table. By applying laboratory diagnostics, digital surveillance platforms, real-time data sharing, and cross-sectoral analysis, we protect the health, safety, and economies of our Member States.”

Science is at the heart of food safety. For this reason, the theme of World Food Safety Day, commemorated on 7th June, is “Science in Action”. It draws attention to the use of scientific knowledge as key to reducing illness, cutting costs and saving lives.

In recent years, the burden of FBDs in the Caribbean has been made worse by several factors, including fragmented health systems, differences in epidemiological data collection, limited laboratory capacity, and limited workforce capacity. The Region’s reliance on tourism, trade, and imported foods, combined with the porous borders of small island states, also increases vulnerability to outbreaks.

In addition, many foodborne outbreaks go undetected or are reported late due to underreporting and varying levels of emergency preparedness. This delay reduces opportunities for early intervention and increases the risk to public health.

To tackle these challenges, Dr. Indar pointed out, “CARPHA’s integrated foodborne disease programme applies a science-based One Health approach—recognising the close connection between human, animal, and environmental health”.

The Programme enhances foodborne disease surveillance and strengthens regional food safety systems through multisectoral coordination. CARPHA uses innovative scientific tools such as syndromic surveillance, laboratory testing, digital alert systems, and environmental monitoring to detect threats quickly, respond efficiently, and minimise the impact of foodborne illnesses.

This comprehensive, science-driven strategy empowers Caribbean countries to act faster and smarter, protecting citizens and supporting the region’s economic resilience.