CARPHA,OECS commit to empowering men to prioritize wellness, longevity

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, are steadily committed to addressing the pressing health challenges faced by men throughout the OECS and the broader Caribbean region. In recognition of Men’s Health Month this June, both agencies are dedicated to promoting awareness and encourage men to prioritize their overall well-being for a healthier OECS.

The statistics regarding health-seeking behaviours among men in the Region are profoundly concerning. Afro-Caribbean men face an elevated risk of developing more aggressive forms of diseases, underscoring the necessity for earlier and more frequent screening. This highlights the urgent need to address these disparities in health outcomes, ensuring that this population receives the appropriate medical attention and preventive measures. The implications of such findings are critical for healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities alike as they navigate the complexities of health equity and access to care. Therefore, strategies to mitigate these risks must be prioritized to improve overall health outcomes for men, whose health status remains undefined in many contexts.

According to the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) STEPS survey (2022), a mere 32% of men aged 25-64 reported having undergone preventive check-ups, in stark contrast to 58% of women. The survey revealed significant disparities in health outcomes related to cardiovascular disease (CVD) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the OECS Member States. In Saint Lucia, men are 40% more likely to succumb to cardiovascular disease (CVD) than their female counterparts. Similarly, in St. Kitts & Nevis, NCDs account for a staggering 83% of all deaths, with men exhibiting a 30% higher rate of premature mortality compared to women.

The PAHO’s NCDs profile for the Eastern Caribbean published in 2020, further illustrates these trends, indicating that stroke mortality rates in Antigua and Barbuda are 50% higher among men than among women. Additionally, the Saint Lucia Ministry of Health’s Annual Health Statistics Report (2021) disclosed a concerning trend in healthcare-seeking behaviour: 45% of men only pursued medical attention when faced with severe symptoms, in contrast to a mere 28% of women who delayed treatment until reaching such an advanced stage.

Additionally, a study by the CARICOM Secretariat in 2021, titled “Mental Health in the Caribbean: A Gender Analysis,” highlighted that in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, men were 3.2 times less likely than women to access psychotherapy services. This finding aligns with the PAHO 2022 Health and Masculinity study, which indicated that 70% of surveyed men across six OECS countries associated seeking mental health support with a perceived ‘failure to fulfil masculine roles.’

These findings underscore the urgent need for targeted public health initiatives aimed at addressing these alarming health disparities and improving health-seeking behaviours among men in the Region. As such, the theme for Men’s Health Month, Closing the Empathy Gap, calls for a shift in culture and mindset through awareness, advocacy, and action.

In support of this campaign, the Director General of the OECS Commission stated, “Too often, our Caribbean men delay seeking care until it is too late. Men’s Health Month is a critical reminder that prevention saves lives, so note to self: regular check-ups, healthy habits, and early screenings are not just acts of self-care; they are acts of strength. Let’s break the silence, prioritise our health, and lead by example for the next generation.”

In empowering men to actively seek healthcare and address their medical needs, Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director, CARPHA stated that “It is imperative to cultivate an enabling environment that is both safe and supportive. We need to collectively advocate for increased efforts towards preventive care and early intervention strategies, which are essential in countering the tendency of men to postpone seeking help.” Dr. Indar added, “This delay often exacerbates health issues, as men frequently wait until symptoms escalate to an acute stage before pursuing medical attention. By fostering a culture of support and understanding, we can significantly enhance men’s health outcomes and ensure that their healthcare needs are met promptly and effectively.”

CARPHA and the OECS are urging families, communities, and healthcare providers to create empathetic environments that not only encourage men to prioritize their health but also challenge the detrimental socio-cultural norms that may hinder health-seeking behaviours. Both Agencies will continue to unite in our efforts to promote awareness, enhance health outcomes, and create a supportive environment for all individuals.