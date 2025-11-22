CARPHA,TCI forge ahead with proactive water quality protection strategy

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), in collaboration with the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) Ministry of Health and Human Services, successfully concluded the development of a Climate-Resilient Water Safety Plan through a final Validation Workshop from November 17-20, 2025.

The workshop marked a significant milestone in ensuring a safer, cleaner and more reliable water for residents and visitors across the Turks and Caicos Islands. Once implemented, the Water Safety Plan using a proactive risk management approach will help reduce the risk of water contamination, improving early detection of poor water quality and ensuring a faster response to potential risk, especially during flooding events and natural disasters.

Developed using the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Water Association (IWA) Water Safety Plan Manual – the Plan was created through close collaboration between CARPHA, the Ministry of Health’s Environmental Health Department, and key national stakeholders, including representatives from the Water Undertaking, Provo Water Company, Department of Environment and Coastal Resources, Planning Department, Department of Disaster and Emergency Management, Public Works Department and the National Public Health Laboratory. The plan takes a proactive approach to protecting public health by identifying and assessing hazards within the water system, setting control measures, and establishing clear procedures for continuous monitoring, emergency preparedness, and ongoing improvement.

The development of the Climate-Resilient Water Safety Plan for TCI was supported through funding from the Pan-American Health Organization, . Implementation of priority actions was supported through the donation of a multi-parameter water quality testing meter by Cornell University. These portable devices allow Environmental Health Officers to test multiple indicators of water quality on-site, enabling real-time monitoring.

Dr. Lisa Indar, CARPHA’s Executive Director, remarked that “Water quality and safety are key to protecting and promoting health in the Region. CARPHA is committed to strengthening holistic, one health surveillance systems that protects the health of our people. Through strategic partnerships and collaboration, we are advancing practical solutions that build national capacity and support our Member States.”

Hon. Kyle Knowles, Minister of Health and Human Services, TCI emphasised:

“Safe and reliable water is fundamental to our daily lives. It supports our communities, strengthens our health systems, and underpins our economic growth, particularly in a country where tourism is our primary industry. As we work to improve our systems, we do so with the understanding that water security is directly linked to national development and the well-being of all who call these Islands home.”

CARPHA continues to work with its Member States to develop and implement national frameworks that align with international standards. These frameworks improve water governance, enhance climate resilience, and prevent the spread of water-related diseases.

The broader initiative, “Strengthening Potable Water Monitoring and Water-related Infectious Disease Surveillance in Small Island Developing States (SIDS),” addresses increasing water stress and environmental health risks exacerbated by climate change, pollution, and poor water governance. Through this work, CARPHA continues to build resilience in the region by promoting evidence-based surveillance and fostering cross-sectoral collaboration.