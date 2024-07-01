Grenada Tourism Authority Unveils ‘A World Adrift’ Underwater Sculpture Park in Carriacou

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to announce the launch of ‘A World Adrift,’ the newest underwater sculpture park located off the northern coast of Carriacou. This captivating installation, crafted by world-renowned sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, adds to Grenada’s reputation as a leader in eco-conscious tourism and artistic innovation.

‘A World Adrift’ features 30 striking sculptures of boats, each modeled from the face of a student from Carriacou and Petite Martinique, symbolizing the island’s rich boat-building heritage and its future in marine conservation. Designed using high-grade stainless steel and environmentally friendly pH-neutral marine cement, the sculptures serve as artificial reefs to shelter marine life and enhance biodiversity in the area.

Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, expressed his excitement, “The installation of a new sculpture park in Carriacou will have multi-faceted benefits. It increases visitation, enriches the cultural heritage, preserves marine life, and creates jobs, which will in turn stimulate the economy. We look forward to diversifying Carriacou’s tourism attractions.”

This dynamic underwater exhibit also addresses global environmental concerns, drawing attention to the effects of climate change on marine ecosystems. The project aligns with the GTA’s commitment to sustainable tourism and the development of Grenada’s sister islands.

Kirl Hoschtialek, Chief Operating Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, stated, “In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which left a trail of devastation, the underwater sculpture park is a reminder of the power of renewal, hope, recovery and resilience, not just for our land but for our seas as well. This sculpture park is a powerful tool for environmental education and an addition to Carriacou’s cultural landscape. We are excited to see this attraction grow and become a key highlight for visitors.”

All are encouraged to explore Carriacou to see firsthand this extraordinary blend of art, nature, and culture. With a depth of 3 to 5 meters, ‘A World Adrift’ is accessible to both divers and snorkelers, offering an unforgettable underwater experience that showcases the beauty and fragility of the marine world.