Carriacou corn festival celebrate 10 years strong

Carriacou Celebrates 10 Years of The Carriacou Corn Festival

The beautiful sister isle of Carriacou once again took center stage on Sunday, October 26th as it celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the Carriacou Corn Festival, a milestone that also marked the island’s remarkable recovery following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

After the first cancellation in its history, the festival’s return symbolized a powerful renewal of community spirit and cultural pride. Since its inception in 2015, the Corn Festival has showcased the incredible versatility of one of the Caribbean’s most essential crops, transforming corn into culinary art and celebration. Visitors sampled both beloved traditional recipes and inventive creations such as corn wine, cornmeal ice cream, savoury corn puddings, and corn dumplings, proof that corn remains a true culinary powerhouse.

“One of the things we have endeavoured to do is to try and have something new every year, something different and we have been able to do that for the last number of years, and this year is no exception, we are looking at one new product we can derive from corn,” said Dexter Leggard, Coordinator of the Carriacou Corn Festival.

Beyond its signature dishes, the festival brimmed with culture and history. String band music filled the air, while the children’s corn float delighted audiences, giving the younger generation a chance to take part in a cherished tradition. Exhibits displayed the timeless heritage of corn production, featuring hand-held mills and other artefacts that honour the island’s agricultural roots.

“This year’s Carriacou Corn Festival goes beyond a culinary event, it’s a beacon of cultural resilience and innovation,” noted Mrs. Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Seeing this tradition return in such vibrant form after the challenges of Hurricane Beryl is truly inspiring. We are proud to support Carriacou as it reclaims its space on the cultural map, drawing visitors from near and far to experience its warmth, creativity and spirit.”

Minister for Tourism, Sen. Hon. Adrian Thomas, commended the organizers and community for their unwavering dedication to preserving Carriacou’s traditions and strengthening its cultural tourism appeal.

“The success of this year’s Corn Festival is a reminder of the rich traditions and boundless