Carriacou corn festival returns Sunday, October 26th

Plans are well on stream for another great year of Carriacou’s premiere culinary event – the annual Carriacou Corn Festival.

The festival, which began in 2015, is returning this year after the devastation of Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Known for growing a large quantity of corn, the island will again witness a wide variety of products prepared from corn, including: coo-coo, corn bread, corn cake, conkie-‘paime”, corn porridge, and corn-kebabs.

The 2025 festival, organized under the theme “Discover and Relish Corn’s Goodness,” will be held on Sunday, October 26th.

Coordinators of this unique event, Dexter Lendore and Dexter Leggard, noted: “While we strive to build on the successes of previous festivals, we faced significant challenges, especially following Hurricane Beryl in 2024, when we were unable to host the event. This hurricane caused considerable damage, leading to the loss of nearly all our inventory and severely impacting our beautiful venue, The Coconut Beach Bar, rendering it unusable. Nonetheless, we are dedicated to improving the festival experience and are currently planning the 2025 edition, scheduled for Sunday, October 26th. We are working on introducing new activities to enhance the event.”

Corn Fest 2025 is again intended to inspire and encourage community togetherness while exploring the variety of products derived from corn and believe that the annual Corn Festival can be showcased as a prominent feature on our national cuisine calendar of events, given Grenada’s recent newfound fame as a culinary capital of the world.

Corn has been the predominant staple food enjoyed by ancestors and is a permanent feature at the islands’ traditional “Saraca”- smoked food.

The 2025 event will be held at a new venue – the Hillsborough Botanical Gardens, and will also showcase a number of Carriacou’s cultural traditions, including string band music.

Lendore and Leggard, who both have extensive background and knowledge in the local cultural and tourism landscape, are hoping that Corn Fest will continue to be an additional feature on the island’s cultural calendar.