Carriacou: Man, 30, charged with murder of 14-yro student

Stepfather charged with murder of 14-year-old

John Kendell Alexis, 30 years old, self-employed, of Lauriston Carriacou, was charged with the offence of non-capital murder.

Alexis was charged with intentionally causing the death of Esther Patterson, a 14-year-old student at Lauriston Carriacou, by unlawful harm.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Lauriston, Carriacou.

Mr. Alexis is expected to make his first court appearance later this week.