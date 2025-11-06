Carriacou MP strongly endorses Chevonne Stewart

Tevin Andrews, Member of Parliament for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, has strongly endorsed Chevonne Stewart as the future representative for the Southern Grenadines, delivering a compelling message of leadership and community support.

Speaking at a Unity Labour Party (ULP) meeting in Mayreau, Andrews expressed absolute confidence in Stewart’s potential as a parliamentary representative.

“I have no doubt that Chevonne will be your next Member of Parliament,” Andrews declared, highlighting her approachability, trustworthiness, and unwavering dedication.

Andrews drew attention to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2024, which severely affected Carriacou, Union Island, and other Grenadine territories.

He emphasized Stewart’s commitment to the community, noting that even before being elected, she stood alongside those affected by the natural disaster.

The parliamentarian stressed the critical importance of leadership, stating, “Leadership matters. Representation matters.”

He portrayed Stewart as a candidate who transcends local representation, potentially making significant contributions not just to the Southern Grenadines, but to Saint Vincent and the broader Caribbean region.

Andrews was unambiguous in his message to constituents: “There is only one choice. It’s clear as daylight. That is Chevonne.” He urged voters to carefully consider their electoral decision, emphasizing the potential consequences of their choice.

Pledging continued support, Andrews assured voters that his team would work alongside Stewart up to and beyond election day.

“We need her in Parliament and we need the Labour Party in government,” he proclaimed, underscoring the collective vision for progressive representation.