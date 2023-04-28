Carriacou suffers island wide power outage

Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec) officials are examining the situation following a fire at the Beausejour Plant early this morning, which triggered an island-wide outage on one of Grenada’s sister islands, Carriacou.

Grenlec said in a statement that no one was hurt during the incident.

While the fire was significant, the Company is mobilizing resources to assist the Carriacou Team in assessing the Plant’s condition.

Because of the fire, there is currently an island-wide outage in Carriacou.

Officials from the company have apologized for the service outage, which comes as the Carriacou Maroon and String Band Festival and other activities begin.

Grenlec claims that its top priority is to restore power as soon as possible.

Officials will release more information once the examination is completed.

“I received the sad news of the fire at the Grenlec Power Plant early this morning,” said Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, who is currently abroad of the country. Although I am currently away from the island, I wanted to let the people of Carriacou know that they are on my mind and in my prayers.

We are in active touch with Grenlec to establish the extent of the damage and the timeline for power restoration.”