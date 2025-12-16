Case against minor dropped due to lack of prosecution

Minor Charged with Damaged to Property

On December 15, 2025, police arrested and charged, a 17-year-old Minor of Old Montrose, with the offence of Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused without lawful excuse damaged one (1) aluminum and Glass Colonial sliding Window valued at $407.25 ECC and one (1) 936×80) Pine Door valued at $390.48 ECC, with the total value of $797.71 ECC by smashing Window and Door with a stone- the property of a 65-year-old Labourer of Old Montrose intending to damage such property at Old Montrose.

The offence was committed at Old Montrose on December 14, 2025. The 17-year-old Minor appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday December 16, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The matter was withdrawn for want of prosecution