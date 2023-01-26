Cases of Dementia in the Caribbean is increasing significantly

Global group warns dementia in the Caribbean is increasing significantly

Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), a New Zealand-based organization, has issued a warning that by 2050, there would be approximately 750,000 cases of dementia in the Caribbean, a 155 percent increase.

Only 16 percent of Caribbean nations and territories, the majority of which lack enough finance, have made any headway toward creating national dementia plans, according to a statement.

“Following stalled progress conversations with governments across the region, ADI is calling for the public across the Caribbean to urge their governments to take urgent action on dementia,” said ADI, adding that it is teaming up with Alzheimer’s associations in Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts- Nevis, St Maarten, St Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago to launch a regional campaign #WhatsYourPlan.

ADI, the global federation for 105 Alzheimer’s and dementia associations across the world, said the campaign focuses on encouraging Caribbean governments to urgently develop a national dementia plan which would help countries manage the oncoming influx of dementia cases.

ADI’s chief executive officer, Paola Barbarino, says developing, funding, and implementing national dementia plans is essential to improving health outcomes for people living in the Caribbean with dementia.

“A national dementia plan is a vital step in helping those living with dementia to have access to the support and services they need to live well, for longer,” says Barbarino.

“Access to support and a care plan, including care at home and in community settings, at-home adaptations, and respite for carers, alongside medical treatments, are vital for people living with dementia, as well as their careers and family.”

She said by denying Caribbean people this support, governments are doing a disservice to their communities, adding “all people living with dementia in the Caribbean deserve access to the kinds of support and services a national dementia plan makes available. It’s their human right.”

In 2019, dementia was ranked the third leading cause of death in the Americas, accounting for over 390,000 deaths.

Dementia is not a specific disease but is a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.

Source : CMC