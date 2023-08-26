Over $80,000 being offered for info on recent murders in St Vincent

Cash Reward for information on murders in St Vincent

A total reward of $85,000 is currently being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and subsequent conviction of those involved in the recent homicides in St. Vincent (SVG).

On Saturday, 25, the family of the deceased individual Frankie Gooding, in partnership with the RSVGPF (Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force), announced the provision of a monetary reward amounting to $25,000. This reward is intended to incentivize the disclosure of any relevant information regarding the demise of Mr. Gooding, which transpired on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on the island of Bequia.

On August 16th, law enforcement authorities announced a monetary incentive of $50,000 as a reward for any valuable information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the individual(s) responsible for the recent mass shooting incident in Kingstown. This tragic event resulted in the loss of five lives.

The individuals encompassed within this group are Lamont “Dutchie” Hector, Dondre Hillocks, Jamal Bobb, Ricky Taylor, and Kashie Primus.

A $10,000 reward has been announced by the family of the deceased Sherol Lenteria Phyllis Knights, on August 22. This reward is meant to encourage individuals who possess information that can facilitate the identification, apprehension, and subsequent conviction of the individual(s) accountable for her demise.

On July 9, Knights was found immobile at her residence in Dorsetshire Hill, exhibiting apparent lacerations on her torso.

The contact information for the Commissioner of Police is 784-456-1102.

To establish communication with the Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for overseeing crimes, please utilize the following contact details: 784-457-1211, extension 4816.

Please contact the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at the following telephone numbers: 784-456-1810 or 784-457-1211, extension 4838.

The contact information for the Major Crime Unit Officer is available at 784-457-1211, extension 4876.

The public is hereby notified by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force that the Witness Anonymity and Special Measures Act of 2012 encompasses provisions that provide individuals the opportunity to:

Provide evidence in a manner that maintains the anonymity of the accused individual and their legal representation.

Provide substantiation from a site external to the legal proceedings or originating from a foreign jurisdiction.

Utilize speech modulation techniques to present substantiating information, ensuring that your authentic vocal identity remains concealed.

Present supporting evidence while concealing your facial features.

Please substantiate your claim by providing supporting evidence in the form of a video hyperlink.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) ensures that any information acquired during these investigations will be maintained in a strictly secret manner.