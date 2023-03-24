The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Youth, and Informal Human Settlement wishes to inform the general public of the following:

The Public is asked to take note that the cash to card transfer interviews would be done in the following areas on a daily basis from 8:00am to 4:00pm:

Georgetown – at the Georgetown Community Centre

Sharpes – Sharpes Community Centre

Layou – Layou Learning Resource Centre

Biabou – Biabou Learning Resource Centre

Lowman’s Windward – Lowman’s Community Centre

Persons are reminded that this interview is part of the transitioning process being conducted by the Ministry to facilitate ease of payment for beneficiaries on the Public Assistance Programme.