Cashier denies stealing over $1400 from supermarket

Cashier Charged with Theft

On February 2, 2026, police arrested and charged Glendina Richards, a 22-year-old Cashier of Peruvian Vale, with the offence of theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole $1,440.00 ECC in cash, the property of a supermarket.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between January 13, 2026 and January 31, 2026. Richards appeared before the Serious Offences Court on February 3, 2026, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for February 6, 2026.