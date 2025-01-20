Bus Stop Signs Take on Wreath-Like Aesthetics

Dear Editor,

While driving to Kingstown, I have been observing this bus stop sign in Casson Hill, and this is what came to my mind: “I never knew that bus stop signs could end up looking like wreaths.”

Also, I would like to see more road signs visible with the different names of the streets; that will be useful to people who are preparing to take the theory driving exams.

There are also too many faded street signs in public places that need repainting. Drivers and pedestrians must not get confused as to where they should drive or walk.

Community members can also contribute with some of the minor cleaning and upkeep in their communities. Let’s work together to get the small things right. St. Vincent and the Grenadines belongs to all of us.