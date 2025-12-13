Catalonia reintroduces mandatory face masks

The Catalan Government (Govern de la Generalitat) has made the use of face masks mandatory by law in all hospitals, primary care centres (CAPs), and elderly care homes.

The measure, which came into effect on Wednesday, December 10, is a response to the current so-called “superflu” epidemic, technically known as the Influenza A (H3N2) Variant K, which health authorities report is the most severe in 15 years, with the expected peak still several days away.

The huge rise in respiratory infections has strained the healthcare system, leading to saturation in some hospital emergency rooms. The mandate hopes to contain the spread of the highly transmissible flu, particularly protecting vulnerable populations.

The decision to make masks compulsory comes from an alarming rise in respiratory infections, including the flu.

The overall incidence rate for acute respiratory infections has reached extremely high levels, with an increase of 50 per cent in cases in just one week. During the week of December 1 to 7, the incidence was 1,115 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, translating to approximately 90,000 cases a week.

The mandate applies to almost all individuals within specific healthcare and residential settings:

Ages: All people aged 6 years and older.

All people aged 6 years and older. Locations: Face masks must be worn in the following centres: Primary Care Centres (CAPs) Hospitals and Clinics Intermediate Care Centres Mental Health Centres Residential Homes for the Elderly and Centres for People with Disabilities

This requirement includes healthcare professionals, patients, and all visitors.

Persistent non-compliance may constitute an infringement of regional health regulations. Based on previous Spanish health laws (such as Ley 12/2009 and Ley Orgánica 3/1986), fines for minor infractions in mandatory settings have typically ranged from €100 to €600.