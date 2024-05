The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) advises that direct services between Barbados and Grand Cayman provided by Cayman Airways will conclude on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, with the service being initially reduced to once weekly after Friday, May 17, 2024, when the Thursday/Friday rotation will cease.

