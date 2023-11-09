Cayman Airways is now TSA PreCheck approved

Pass through security quickly and easily with us in Miami, Tampa, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles airports. No more removing shoes or juggling laptops!

Citizens, nationalities, and lawful permanent residents of the United States can join for as little as $78 USD for five years.

Children under the age of 17 may accompany their parents or guardians.

If you are already a member of the DHS Trusted Traveller Programmes, you may be eligible as well! On your boarding pass, look for the TSA PreCheck indicator.

Source : Cayman Airways