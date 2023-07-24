Cayman Airways to launch winter flights to Barbados in October

On Monday, Cayman Airways launched winter direct flights to Barbados which will begin in October.

At a press briefing, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, Cayman Airways representatives, and Barbados Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill via Zoom announced the new route and its connections to other regional and international gateways.

Bryan announced a second weekly service to Los Angeles as Cayman Airways expands.

He called the twice-weekly Barbados trip, initially scheduled for October 18, a “game changer” that will open up travel between Cayman and the eastern Caribbean. He added that it will assist Cayman become a center for Barbados-North American tourism and Barbados-European transit.

Direct regional flights from Barbados to Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago mean Grand Cayman residents no longer have to fly via the US to reach eastern Caribbean destinations.

Bryan said the new flights will provide a “faster and cheaper alternative” for Cayman-Barbados travel.

“It will make it possible to travel from one side of the Caribbean to the other within the same day without connecting through Miami,” he said.

